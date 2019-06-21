Bill would limit e-cigarette sales to state-run tobacco shops

MTI – Econews

A bill submitted to Parliament on Thursday by an MP of governing Fidesz would limit sales of electronic cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges to the state-run network of tobacco shops, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The bill would reduce the excise tax on e-cigarette cartridges from HUF 55 to HUF 20 per millilitre, but apply the tax uniformly to nicotine-free e-cigarette cartridges.

The bill would also reduce the number of tobacco shops in the country by raising the population threshold per shop from 3,000 to 4,000.

The bill was submitted by János Lázár, the prime ministerʼs commissioner for the defense of non-smokers.