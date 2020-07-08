Beverage legislation could double craft brewersʼ market share

MTI – Econews

Recently approved legislation intended to boost competition on Hungaryʼs beverages market could double sales of craft brewers, the head of the Craft Brewers Association (KSE) said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pexels

Zsolt Gyenge said craft brewers now sell 200,000 hectolitres a year, giving them 3% market share, but provisions in the legislation could boost that share to 5-6% within a year and a half.

The legislation, approved on Friday, requires catering establishments that sign exclusive contracts with big brewers for beer on tap to offer beer from "at least one" legally defined "craft brewery" to guests simultaneously and ensure that sales of that craft beer account for "at least 20%" of beer sales volume.

There are close to 100 craft brewers in Hungary.