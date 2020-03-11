Best events of 2019 recognized at UNICEO Live Communication Awards

Bence Gaál

The Geneva-based United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers (UNICEO) recently organized the first edition of the Live Communication Awards Hungary, with Westend, Microsoft, E.ON, the National Lottery Company , Robert Bosch Ltd, and Erste Bank all receiving accolades.

The ceremony took place at Marriott Budapest and recognized the UNICEO members who have succeeded to organize better integrated corporate events in their company strategies.

Organizers say that the aim of the award was to: Emphasize the strategic role of events as indicators of business development particularly to increase brand engagement and communicate corporate messages, to help and inspire members with new ideas for their own events, and recognize the talents of our members by presenting their events.

Westend received the "Most Creative Event Hungary 2019" award. During Westend Mall’s 20th birthday party, a man-sized grabber-machine was set-up at the mall with gifts provided by all rental shops.

Microsoft took home the " Most Engaging Event Hungary 2019" prize. Microsoft Tech Summit 2019 provided a two-day technological training for 600 tech collaborators willing to develop and deepen their IT knowledge. During the Hands-on Lab activities at 28 work-stations, 14 different kinds of labs offered an engaging experience for all the attendees.

The "Best CSR Integrated Event Hungary 2019" award went to E.ON. E.ONʼs Energy Globe Award 2019 presented successful sustainable projects to a broad audience, to emphasize the employment of renewable energy and fostered sustainable solutions at every level. The event was plastic-, paper-, and carbon-free.

The National Lottery Company was recognized with the "Best Event Integrated into Corporate Strategy Hungary 2019" award. The Scandinavian Lottery Super Concert and promotional activities were actively communicated at a national level on ATL and BTL platforms, social media, internal communication, with 360-degree activity. Sales were supported by mobile lottery stores and charity lottery ticket sales units that generated three times more revenue than last year. In tune with its CSR programs, Szerencsejáték Zrt. also paid particular attention to people with disabilities, providing them with an important, dedicated, and accessible stand.

The "Best Event Integrating Art 2019" was given to Robert Bosch Ltd. The company built a children choir, chosen from their employees’ children and trained by professional choir-leaders through six months, making them ready to be on stage for the company’s annual event. The program increased the commitment of thousands of Bosch employees but also the engagement of their families, connecting with the company motto: "We are one Bosch-family".

Erste Bank picked up the "Jury Special Award 2019" at the ceremony. "Erste Future Symphony", the bank’s end-of-year partner event was a musical journey starting 200 years ago, when the first Erste Bank was established. From Johann Strauss to today’s famous Margaret Island band, different styles of music were played on stage and a short movie among the songs introduced Erste’s last 200 years to the participants. The jury was composed by CMOs and heads of events of leading Hungarian corporations.

The jury is composed of Kata Apáti-Tóth, Corvinus University of Budapest, head of communication; Rita Balla-Filetóth, UNICEO, development manager; Balázs Bartha, Sanofi, public & external affairs manager; Zsófia Bánhegyi, Hungarian National Lottery, director of marketing communications; Kata Bors, Heineken International, change and communication manager for the global supply chain; Imre Diósi, Michelin Hungary Ltd., event and sponsoring manager; Orsolya Hladics, Invitech, head of client marketing; Nóra Horváth-Magyary, K&H Bank, country communication officer; Stella Kaszab, H1 Systems, HR and marketing director; Írisz Lippai-Nagy, AmCham, CEO; Gabriella Liptay, KPMG Hungary, marketing and communications director; Márk Maczelka, SPAR Hungary, head of communications; Monika Mantuano, HP Inc., marketing manager; Bianka Máté-Kasza, Erste Bank Zrt., event specialist; Zsuzsanna Pócs, BMW Hungary, marketing director; Gabriella Szányi, BKIK, director of marketing and PR; Norbert Tarsoly, D.A.S., marketing manager; András Mihály Tóth, Microsoft Hungary, central marketing office lead; and Réka Váncsodi, Volvo Hungary, marketing communication director.

Laurent Fuchs, CEO of UNICEO and Monika Mantuano, Vice President for Hungary say, "Once again, UNICEO innovates with the Live Communication Awards, a celebration where event projects have been evaluated by decision-makers who are also responsible for corporate events in their company. This gives an important value to the Awards where selection criteria were very demanding. Winning corporations can be proud of their events."