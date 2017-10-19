Becton Dickinson inaugurates HUF 6 bln plant

MTI – Econews

U.S. medical technology company Becton Dickinson inaugurated a HUF 6 billion plant in the industrial park of Tatabánya, west of the capital, on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.

The plant will make immunology and cellular biology research reagents used for manufacturing medical products, Roland Goette, executive vice president for Europe and Africa, said at the ceremony.

The investment was financed partly from European Union funds and partly from a government grant, creating 107 jobs, said Goette, adding that more than half of the jobs require graduate or postgraduate qualifications in biology, biochemistry or manufacturing.

Antony Kushner, Becton Dickinson Biosciences vice president for manufacturing, said the 10,500 square-meter plant will reach full capacity in 2018, when it will make 8,000 different products.

Including the newly created jobs, Becton Dickinson employs more than 700 people in Tatabánya.

The company announced plans in November 2016 to expand its plant making prefillable syringes and plastic devices through an additional investment of HUF 34 bln, with a HUF 2.7 bln government grant. The investment is expected to take three years to complete and will create 219 jobs.

Becton Dickinson Hungary had net profit of almost HUF 5 bln in the business year ending on September 30, 2016. Revenues came to HUF 25 bln, with exports accounting for 90% of the total.