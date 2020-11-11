Beauty salons see 50% drop in turnover

Nicholas Pongratz

Turnover for beauticians has dropped by roughly 50% compared to last fall, as traffic has decreased most in larger and near-border cities, Andrea Stuhl, vice president of the First Hungarian Association of Qualified Beauty Professionals, told leading business daily Világgazdaság.

Image by Kateryna Unuvar / Shutterstock.com

The lack of foreign tourists is a big loss for the salons in Budapest, but the situation is also quite bad in the northwestern regions in the areas where beauty service providers specialize in Austrian and Slovak guests.

Others have had to close due to declining traffic, but there are smaller settlements where the decline is minimal.