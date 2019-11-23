BDPST acquires Andrássy Rezidencia Wine & Spa

BDPST Group, the real estate firm owned by István Tiborcz, the son-in-law of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has acquired five-star wellness hotel Andrássy Rezidencia Wine & Spa from Témadesign Kft. according to news portal index.hu.

Image: andrassyrezidencia.hu

BDPST Group will renovate the building and add a further 12 rooms and an outdoor swimming pool to it.

"Our goal is to turn the building into a state-of-the-art event venue for up to 100 people. We plan to turn the facility more profitable,” the company says. BDPST will use the HUF 324 million non-refundable state grant the previous owner won through touristic development program dubbed Kisfaludy, index.hu says.

Located in Tarcal (222 km northeast of Budapest), the hotel building was originally built in the 18th century and was owned by the Andrássy family until World War II, index.hu adds.