BCCH moves office to Bank Center

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary moved its headquarters to Bank Center in Budapest’s District V, as of July 1. Prior to the move, the chamber spent four years at Eiffel Palace.
The new office, located on the first floor of the Bank Center’s Platina Tower (1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 7.) will remain open for the summer, chamber executive director Csilla Csurgai told Hungary A.M. The chamber office is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Business visits are possible, upon appointment.
