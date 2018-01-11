Baromfi-Coop to build poultry manure processing plant

MTI – Econews

Poultry breeding company Baromfi-Coop will build a HUF 2.52 billion plant processing 60,000 tonnes of poultry manure a year near Baktalórántháza (NE Hungary), the managing director and owner of the Master Good group said on Thursday.

László Bárány said the new plant will produce poultry manure pellets that can be sold and used as fertilizer. Later on it will be possible to expand the plantʼs processing capacity to 100,000 tonnes a year as Master Good plans to build 20 new poultry farms by 2020, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The greenfield investment, supported with European Union and national funding of HUF 1.63 bln, will create 15 jobs.

The project also includes the establishment of a research and diagnostic laboratory and instrument pool at the University of Debrecen, a member of the project consortium, and at Baromfi-Coopʼs site in nearby Nyírkércs.

Another partner, Multimix, will be in charge of the development of the machinery and technology, while Timac Agro Hungária and the universityʼs pilot training farm will conduct experiments to test the utilization of the fertilizer.

Baromfi-Coop had after-tax profit of HUF 2.5 bln in 2016 on revenues of HUF 54.5 bln, MTI noted.