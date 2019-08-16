Baromfi-Coop inaugurates poultry manure processing plant

BBJ

Poultry breeder Baromfi-Coop, a member of the Master Good group, inaugurated a HUF 2.6 billion plant processing 60,000 tonnes of poultry manure a year in Nyírjákó (NE Hungary) on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Agriculture István Nagy.

Master Good owner and Baromfi-Coop Managing Director László Bárány said the investment was supported with a HUF 726 million research and development grant from EU and national resources. Baromfi-Coop has developed a unique production technology in consortium with the University of Debrecen and with another partner, Multimix. The new plant will produce poultry manure pellets that can be sold and used as fertilizer.

In January 2018, it was reported that the greenfield investment will create 15 jobs, and that Master Good plans to build 20 new poultry farms by 2020.

Baromfi-Coop had after-tax profit of HUF 5.8 bln on revenue of HUF 72.4 bln in 2018, state news agency MTI noted.