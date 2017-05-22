Balaton ferry company aims to up revenues

MTI – Econews

Balaton ferry and boat company Balatoni Hajózási Zrt. (Bahart) expects a 5.2% rise in revenues from HUF 2.64 billion last year, CEO József Kollár told reporters following the companyʼs annual general meeting on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Bahart aims at pre-tax profit of HUF 138 million, marginally up on HUF 137 mln last year. Operating profit is projected to rise to HUF 488 mln, up from HUF 453 mln in 2016.

Ferry turnover jumped 13% in volume and 11% in value terms in 2016. The companyʼs ferries transported more than 1.1 million passengers, 337,000 vehicles and 67,000 bicycles, a 14-year high.

Capacity use in the companyʼs 11 sailing boat marinas was 93.7%.