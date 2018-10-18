Baker McKenzie ʼWorldʼs Strongest Law Firm Brandʼ for 9th time

Bence Gaál

Legal market research firm Acritas has named Baker McKenzie the "Worldʼs Strongest Law Firm Brand" in the 2018 Acritas Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Ákos Fehérváry of Baker McKenzie Hungary



The law firm won the award for the ninth time. The analysis behind the index highlights the role of innovation behind the firmʼs growing brand recognition.

"In our country, Baker McKenzie has been operating as the market leader for more than 30 years," says Zoltán Hegymegi-Barakonyi, head of the companyʼs Budapest office. "In the Budapest office, we provide the CEEʼs most significant advisory for M&A, real estate law, and competition law transactions, among others. Our aim is helping the activities of our clients effectively with constant innovational developments and newer solutions and providing high-quality services."

"For our clients, high-level legal knowledge and services only represent the basic expectations nowadays," adds Ákos Fehérváry, principal and head of the M&A area at Baker McKenzie Hungary. "The differentiating factor is knowledge of the industry branch, the clientʼs business activities and processes, and the effective support of tech solutions."

In transactions and large-scale legal matters, Fehérváry notes, AI-based new technologies, the development of which Baker McKenzie is spearheading, are gaining an increasingly large role.

The Acritas ranking is based on responses from 1,600 general counsels (or equivalent) across the world’s largest multinationals with revenues in excess of USD 1 billion.