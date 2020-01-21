Average accommodation booking value up 8%, szallas.hu says

BBJ

The average reservation value reached HUF 49,400 last year at commercial accommodations in Hungary, representing an 8% increase year-on-year, according to a press release by online booking portal Szallas.hu.

Szallas.hu says that it managed to grow its number of bookings by about 29.6% year-on-year. The booking siteʼs busiest day was August 17. The most popular domestic destinations were Siófok, Hajdúszoboszló, and Budapest. Internationally, Croatian beach towns, as well as Polish and Austrian ski regions were among the most frequently booked destinations.

"One night (35%) and two night (33%) reservations were the most common forms of holidays, with the average booking period amounting to 2.26 days," says József Szigetvári, managing director, szallas.hu.

The cheapest reservation had a value of HUF 2,500, while the most expensive one cost tens of millions of forints.

Szigetvári says that he expects a growth of 5-6% in reservation value this year, which is attainable if accommodations use money left over from VAT cuts to improve their services, increase their capacities, and retain their employees.

He adds that dynamic pricing is the key to reaching this rate of increase, even if the number of guests only grows by 1-2 percentage points.

The managing director advises those who are planning to go on a vacation during a long weekend to make their reservation early.

"If somebody wants to travel during this time period, it is worth booking as early as possible, as the most popular accommodations get filled up quickly," he argues, adding that some guests may even make their reservations 85-90 days before their trip.