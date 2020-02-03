AutoWallis vehicle sales up 21.1% in 2019

Bence Gaál

Listed auto trader AutoWallis says that it managed to grow its total number of vehicle sales by 21.1% in 2019 to 6,008, based on preliminary data.

The companyʼs sales went up both domestically and internationally.

The domestic sales of new vehicles increased by 21.2%, domestic sales of used vehicles by 39% and the number of new vehicles sold abroad rose by 15%.

Gábor Ormosy, the CEO of AutoWallis pointed out that – based on the results reflected in the 2019 sales data – the corporate strategy announced last spring is well on its way: organic growth is still strong, domestic growth is above the market average, and the foreign markets of AutoWallis are also characterized by a growth surpassing the EU average.

The International Distribution Business Unit of AutoWallis sold 15% more new vehicles compared to the previous year, amounting to 1,996 sold vehicles.

The Domestic Distribution Business Unit increased the sales of new vehicles by 21.2% to 3,210, and the sales of used vehicles by 39% to 802.

This means an aggregate sales growth of 21.1% to 6,008 vehicles.

Within the Automotive Services Business Unit, the number of service hours increased by 12.6% to 49,640, and the fleet size calculated on the basis of vehicle rentals grew by 10.7% to 592 vehicles.

The small, 1.8% increase in the number of rental events is counterbalanced by that the number of rental days increased together with the growth of the average length of rental events by 12.5% to 139,437.