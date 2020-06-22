AutoWallis takes over Sloveniaʼs largest BMW dealership

BBJ

Hungarian automotive company AutoWallis announced successfully closing the transaction of taking over Sloveniaʼs largest BMW dealership in Ljubljana, meaning that the company may enter the countryʼs automotive retail market upon obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Image by Karl Ahnee/Shutterstock.com

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the dealership, which opened in 2006, is also involved in MINI after-sales services apart from the sales and servicing of BMW vehicles.

Gábor Ormosy, CEO of AutoWallis, pointed out that with the takeover of the Ljubljana BMW dealership AutoWallis would appear specifically in the international retail market for the first time, fulfilling an important element of the companyʼs strategy announced last year.

Péter Antal, member of the AutoWallis board of directors and general manager of Wallis Motor, pointed out that the companyʼs aim is to improve the numbers, contributing to increasing BMW’s market share in the Slovenian market.

The group is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals in 14 countries of the CEE region, and it has been present in Slovenia as well, with Wallis Automotive Europe being the exclusive authorized representative of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands there.

Christopher Holger Puth, managing director BMW Group Slovenia and regional manager for Importer Markets Croatia, Cyprus and Malta, said that customer satisfaction and customer experience were among the BMW Group’s top priorities. Accordingly, the BMW Group aims to build a strong, reliable, and futureproof dealer network.

"We are happy to welcome AutoWallis in Slovenia," he said. "AutoWallis is a reliable and strong partner of the BMW Group, and we are confident that they will bring added value and exceptional customer care standards to our customers in this market as well."