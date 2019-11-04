AutoWallis registers strong Q1-Q3 sales results

Bence Gaál

In the first nine months of 2019, AutoWallis managed to increase its new vehicle sales by one-fifth, while its used vehicle sales were up 56%, and the number of service hours at its automotive service business unit grew by 16.6%, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

All three business units of the company (international distribution, domestic distribution, and automotive services provider) realized growth in the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period of 2018.

Based on the corporate data of the first nine months, Gábor Ormosy, the CEO of AutoWallis says that the realization of the companyʼs strategy is progressing well; there are further possibilities in organic growth and AutoWallisʼ markets are characterized by larger growth than the EU average

Ormosy adds that significant growth could be observed in the first nine months in all 14 CEE countries the fim operates in, albeit with with some variations.

AutoWallis says it is mostly present in the premium segment of the market, and increased its share in all markets in terms of vehicle sales. Ormosy highlights that its strategy includes the possibility of acquisitions that would further increase the company’s revenue and value-generating ability.

More hours

The international distribution business unit of AutoWallis sold 18.2% more new cars year-on-year, amounting to 1,551 vehicles. The domestic distribution business unit increased the sales of new vehicles by 17.5% to 2,332, and the sales of used cars by 55.7% to 651. Within the automotive services business unit, the number of service hours increased to 37,943, while the fleet size calculated on the basis of the vehicle rentals grew by 9% to 592 vehicles.

While the number of rental "events" fell by 2.2% to 19,177, the number of rental days increased by 12.4% to 108,619, the company says.