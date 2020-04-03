AutoWallis becomes official distributor of Jaguar, Land Rover in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Wallis Automotive Europe, a subsidiary of AutoWallis Plc., a Budapest Stock Exchange listed company, has become the official distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover in the Hungarian market, having won the international tender for the exclusive importer rights of the vehicles and their parts.

This expands the company’s international presence involving these two brands to nine countries, the others being Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

“The start of the distribution of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles is a good indicator of AutoWallis’ commitment to growth in Hungary and the region as well, even in the challenging and changing environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Gábor Ormosy, the chief executive officer of AutoWallis Plc.

He adds that they expect sales in the Hungarian market of Jaguar Land Rover to be potentially almost as large as that of the existing eight markets together, allowing the group to considerably strengthen its market position in the Central and South-Eastern European region.

Andrew Prest, the managing director of Wallis Automotive Europe, believes there is significant room for increased sales in Hungary, encouraged by company’s success in tripling JLR’s share since its debut in the Balkan market in 2016.

The organization intends to expand its Budapest-centered sales activities to a national level by opening showrooms in several major provincial towns.

The first official dealership of the JLR brands in Hungary is Wallis British Motors, also a member of the AutoWallis Group, which opened a new showroom and service center in Budapest on April 1 on the Pest side of Rákóczi Bridge.