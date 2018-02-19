Audi to launch HUF 6 bln R&D center in Győr

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi will set up a HUF 6.2 billion research and development center at its base in Győr, northwest Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday. A government grant is covering about one-fifth of the investment.

Thirty development engineers will work at the R&D center, focusing on both electric motors and internal combustion engines, Szijjártó was cited as saying by national news agency MTI.

Szijjártó was speaking at an event marking Audiʼs 25th year in Hungary. He noted that the company had invested EUR 8 bln in the country during that period and now employs 12,300 people directly.

Audi Hungaria Managing Director Achim Heinfling said the local unit has so far turned out 33 million engines and 1.15 million vehicles. He acknowledged "excellent" cooperation with the municipal council of Győr and the central government of Hungary, as well as the countryʼs good environment for doing business.