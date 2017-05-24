Audi to launch electric motor production

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi will start production of electric motors at its base in Hungary in two weeks, Audi Hungaria Chairman Peter Kössler said Tuesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Production of parts for the Q3 model will start at the same time, Kössler said. Serial production of the Q4 model could start in 2019, he added.

In future, all drivetrain technology for Audiʼs first electric vehicles will come from Hungary, Kössler revealed.

Body parts for the new models will be made in an 80,000 square-meter production hall, with the support of 700 robots, the chairman said. Tool production has been expanded, as has Audi Hungariaʼs training system, he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said Audiʼs HUF 10 billion investment in training 1,000 people to work the electric motor line, as well as the more than HUF 100 bln spent on the new body plant, show the companyʼs "exceptional confidence" in Hungary.