Audi to increase engine production in Hungary, says Szijjártó

BBJ

German carmaker Audi will increase the production of engines at its Hungarian factory to 2.25 million units next year, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has said, international news wire Reuters reported.

A 2020 model Audi TT RS Coupe on display at an automobile technology trade show in Budapest this October (photo by Morfon Media/Shutterstock.com)

“They plan to manufacture 2.25 million engines next year, and so far 2 million has been the annual record,” Szijjártó was quoted as saying by Reuters.

An Audi representative at the premium carmaker’s Ingolstadt headquarters in Germany declined to comment on internal planning.

The carmaker, which is part of the Volkswagen group, has been making engines in Hungary since 1994. Of the 1.95 mln engines produced in 2018, 9,453 were electric axle drive units, according to the company’s website. The share of electric engines is due to grow steadily.

As reported by the Budapest Business Journal, Audi Hungaria has been in the news in recent days with reports it is planning to axe 1,200 jobs. The automaker has said it is not laying off staff but responding to market patterns by reducing the number of employees on fixed-term contracts.