Audi Hungaria to cut number of workers on fixed-term contracts

MTI – Econews

Audi Hungaria is not laying off employees, but reducing the number of its workers on fixed-term contracts depending on market demand and the plantʼs production program, the Hungarian unit of the German carmaker told state news wire MTI last Thursday.

File photo: Audiʼs factory in Győr

In engine manufacturing, shifts between traditional types and the expansion of new electric motors of lower complexity have an impact on staffing requirements, but the company said it will prepare for this new challenge in the next five to six years.

The company said it is reviewing processes in order to adapt to the transformation towards electromobility and digitalization ongoing in the industry, at the Audi concern as well as at Audi Hungaria.

Audi Hungariaʼs revenue fell 2.3% last year to EUR 7.4 billion. In 2018, the Győr-based plant produced 1,954,301 engines, some 10,864 fewer than in 2017, and turned out 100,000 cars, 5,491 fewer than in the previous year.

Audi Hungaria employed 12,726 people on average last year, public records show.