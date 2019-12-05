Audi Hungaria starts serial production of mild-hybrid e-vehicles

MTI – Econews

The local unit of German carmaker Audi started serial production of its Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback models with mild-hybrid system, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI on Thursday.

The Q3 models are Audiʼs first hybrid cars, the company added.

Audi Hungaria has now electrified its vehicle manufacturing as well after its engine production, chairman Alfons Dintner said. The Q3 and Q3 Sportback models made with MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology are the first cars with electric drive system made in Hungary, he added.

Audi Hungaria turned out almost 2 million engines and 100,000 cars at its plant in Győr (NW Hungary) last year.