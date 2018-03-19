Audi Hungária revenues over EUR 7 bln last year

MTI – Econews

Revenues of the local unit of German automobile manufacturer Audi edged up 1% to EUR 7.136 billion in 2017. Capital expenditures were up 45% at EUR 442 million last year, while the local unitʼs headcount climbed 5.8% to 12,307.

Engine output at Audi Hungáriaʼs plant in Győr (NW Hungary) rose 1.9% to 1,965,165, but vehicle output was down 16.5% at 105,491 units, Audi Hungária told state news wire MTI.

The local unit noted that it will start production of electric vehicles and the Audi Q3 in the summer.

The plant makes Audi TT Coupe, TT Roadster, A3 Sedan and A3 Cabriolet models. Last year, it also added the Audi RS 3 Sedan, the car makerʼs first compact sedan, to the production palette.

Audi Hungária has invested EUR 8.753 bln in Hungary over the past 25 years.