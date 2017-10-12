Auchan to raise wages in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The local unit of French supermarket chain Auchan will raise wages of store staff by 13.6% on average from November 1, Auchan Retail Hungary said on Wednesday after talks with representatives of unions, as reported by state news wire MTI.

Auchan will also raise its headcount to staff new stores that are planned for opening, said CEO Dominique Ducoux.

József Sáling, who heads the Trade Union of Commercial Employees (KASZ), said new hires should be made first of all to ease staff shortages.

Auchan employs almost 7,000 people in Hungary.