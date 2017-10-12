Auchan to raise wages in Hungary

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The local unit of French supermarket chain Auchan will raise wages of store staff by 13.6% on average from November 1, Auchan Retail Hungary said on Wednesday after talks with representatives of unions, as reported by state news wire MTI.
Auchan will also raise its headcount to staff new stores that are planned for opening, said CEO Dominique Ducoux.
József Sáling, who heads the Trade Union of Commercial Employees (KASZ), said new hires should be made first of all to ease staff shortages.
Auchan employs almost 7,000 people in Hungary.
scroll for moreall times CET
Tax Advisor, Partner at LeitnerLeitner
Partner at VLK Cresa
CEO at CallTec Consulting