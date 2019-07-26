Auchan to introduce self-checkout tills

Bence Gaál

French multinational retail group Auchan is set to introduce self-checkout at seven locations in Hungary this year, with the rest of stores to follow in 2020, the company has told the Budapest Business Journal.

The Maglód Auchan (pictured) will be one of the stores outfitted with the new self-service system this year. Photo by Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

A self-checkout system at the Óbuda Auchan started operations this week. The company says it will make shopping more convenient as well as faster. Self-checkout was first introduced at the Budakalász Auchan, with the Óbuda outlet following suit after a one-month test period.

Auchan says that the innovation is in line with current market trends, and ever-changing customer needs. Besides the continous development of its online platform, the group will also update its traditional checkout system. The press release says that Auchan is investigating the possibility of introducing mobile payment and self-scanning.

By the end of 2019, the stores in Budaörs, Dunakeszi, Maglód, Soroksár, and Albertfalva will also receive the new self-checkout system. By the end of 2020, customers will be able to use the service at all Auchan units in Hungary.