Auchan Magyarország sales up 3.8% last year

MTI – Econews

French-owned hypermarket chain Auchan Magyarország recorded HUF 350 billion in sales revenues in 2016, 3.8% more than in 2015, the companyʼs CEO Dominique Ducoux said at a press conference on Friday, state news wire MTI reported.

Customers made 43 million purchases last year, 3% more than the year before, at Auchanʼs 19 stores and 18 filling stations employing 6,500 workers, according to the report.

Net profit for last year was HUF 3.6 bln.

Ducoux recalled that the company started up its online supermarket service in the capital last November, and by the end of the year aims to expand it to the whole of Budapest and its environs.

The company has been self-funded now for four years in a row. It made HUF 9.8 bln investments last year, and is planning to invest HUF 12 bln in 2017 and HUF 17 bln in 2018.