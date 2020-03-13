ATW names Wizz Air ʼ2020 Airline of the Yearʼ

Bence Gaál

Air Transport World (ATW) has named Wizz Air as the ATW "2020 Airline of the Year", with the airline becoming the first ultra-low-cost carrier to win the award, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The award will be presented at ATWʼs 46th Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards Ceremony on June 2 in Vienna, Austria. The award recognizes organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

Wizz Air was founded in Budapest in 2003, and under the leadership of CEO József Váradi, it has become the fastest-growing airline in Europe and the leading low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe. The airlineʼs strategy for growth and competitiveness has led to its market capital more than tripling since its 2015 initial public offering. In addition, the airline has the best performing airline stock in the world, with a 31.6% one-year return. Wizz Air is also strongly committed to the environment, people and diversity.

"We feel honored to be the first-ever ultra-low-cost airline to receive the ʼATW Airline of the Yearʼ award," says Váradi. "Wizz was founded with the purpose of building a future where everyone has the freedom to travel and this award clearly demonstrates that low prices can be offered all while delivering our excellent brand of customer service and exceeding the expectations of our customers."

In the past years, we have achieved record-breaking growth rates, in addition to higher than ever profitability, underlining our unparalleled business resilience in a fiercely competitive market. Our outstanding financial performance, as well as our continued focus on the three fundamental pillars of our business – environment, people, and economy – are rapidly paving the way toward our goal of 300 next-generation aircraft by 2027, a fleet with which we will continue to lead innovation, as well as environmental- and cost-efficiency in the airline industry," he adds.

Karen Walker, editor-in-chief at ATW says, "Wizz Air is highly deserving of being selected the ʼ2020 ATW Airline of the Yearʼ. We congratulate József and his team for their innovation and passion for delivering on their mantra to build a future where everyone has the freedom to travel."