ASB Group announces Budapest office

Outsourcing specialist ASB Group, aiming to strengthen its position in the CEE region, has announced the opening of a new office on Andrássy út in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

ASB Group has been present in Central and Eastern Europe for more than 15 years, constantly increasing its share in the professional services market serving businesses in the whole region. The company says that the Budapest office will increase the number of its employees to almost 200.

"The Hungarian market is a great opportunity for ASB Group," said Managing Partner Petr Studnička, adding that the firm has a number of clients for which it provide services in other CEE countries. "The Hungarian economy shows interesting macroeconomic indicators for foreign investors and the real estate market and retail, in which ASB Group has a strong presence, are growing very rapidly and are very attractive," he added.

ASB Group also announced the appointment of Attila Szedmák as managing director of ASB Groupʼs Budapest office, in charge of all BPO service lines for the newly established Hungarian entity.

"The demanding need of ASB Group clients and the vivid Hungarian market has led us to expand our BPO and corporate services in Hungary," said Szedmák. "We do believe that the new Budapest office will enhance our existing operations in the region covering the Visegrád countries. In line with our strategic focus, the establishment allows us to serve our clients more efficiently in the ‘one-stop shop’ approach and grow together with them."

Szedmák has 18 years of technical experience gained at first and second-tier service providers in the fields of finance, accounting, tax advisory and controlling, possessing valuable knowledge and practical know-how of compliance, consulting, management reporting, and tax structures within different operation models.

Prior to joining ASB, Szedmák became a registered International Tax Expert and Tax Advisor with UCMS (TMF), and worked for Deloitte in Budapest. He also gained six monthsʼ experience in corporate trust in Luxembourg. He is also a certified accountant.

ASB Group specializes in outsourcing services in the areas of accounting, company formation, tax advisory, transaction advisory, trust management and payroll.