Árkád Budapest Food Loft project enters next phase

Bence Gaál

Budapest shopping mall Árkádʼs EUR 5.8 million Food Loft project has entered a new phase, with the development area being delivered to tenants, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tenants can now start delivering their hospitality units. Besides the currently operating Padthai Wokbar and Á Table! French bakery, from fall 2019 guests will be able to dine at Italian restaurant Belozzo, Burger Market, Hungarian restaurant Katsa, Sushi outlet Tsuru, and Yolo Bistro, which offers organic food.

Árkád says that Food Loft aims at offering a variety of different restaurants previously not present in the area. The development also takes into account the need for family relaxation, catering to this demand with the renovated Kölyökpark play center. This way Food Loft will provide a location for those looking to dine with family and friends, while still being optimal for business lunches and dinners.

Via the construction of a 200 square-meter terrace, a new, spacey gastro area will be created by the time all the restaurants open in the fall, adds the press release.