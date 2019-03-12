Aria Hotel Budapest wins ‘Hotel of the Year’

Bence Gaál

For the sixth time, the Hungarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (MSZÉSZ) and the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) awarded the “Hotel of the Year” title in seven categories, with Aria Hotel Budapest triumphing in the highest “5*-5* superior” category, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The award ceremony was held on March 8 at the Hilton Budapest. The recognition comes after one of the leading tourist magazines in the world, Condé Nast Traveler, named Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection the best in Central Europe in 2018. Furthermore, in 2017, travelers using TripAdvisor chose Aria Hotel as the best in the world.

“It is important for us that, after a number of international awards based on guest reviews, Ariaʼs performance has been recognized in such a professional competition in the domestic field as well,” said Zoltán Kecskeméthy, director of operations at Aria Hotel Budapest, after receiving the title. “From the beginning, we placed great emphasis on teamwork, a service-centered approach, innovative solutions and continuous renewal. I see an appreciation of our efforts in this prize.”

The jury of the “Hotel of the Year” competition evaluated factors such as level of service, market share and growth, guest satisfaction, innovations applied by the hotel, training of staff, and social responsibility. The jury also conducted a mystery test at each hotel, including a trial purchase.

“Following all of the principles that apply to all members of our New York-based parent company, the Library Hotel Collection, we only work with staff who have an aura that gives guests a memorable, positive impression,” noted Kecskeméthy. “We are also innovating in the field of program organization, so Aria is now an integral part of the cultural fabric of Budapest.”