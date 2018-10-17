Aria Hotel Budapest named CEEʼs best by Condé Nast readers

Bence Gaál

Readers of Condé Nast Traveler have voted Aria Hotel Budapest the best hotel in the CEE region for the second time since 2016, based on votes from 430,000 readers taking part in the evaluation of hotels, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Aria Hotel Budapestʼs High Note SkyBar

Aria Hotel Budapest, a member of the Library Hotel Collection, opened in 2015. After achieving first place in 2016, the hotel finished second to the Hotel Bristol Vienna in the "Readersʼ Choice Awards" last year.

"Condé Nast Traveler is one of the worldʼs most known, most trustworthy tourism publications - a forum where travelers can plan their next trip, get to know destinations, and get inspired from authentic travel experience reviews," says Adele Gutman, vice president of the Library Hotel Collection chain. "Weʼre exceptionally honored by the readersʼ recognition, which proves that we could provide a memorable experience to our visitors."

Other hotels in the Hungarian capital also performed well, according to cntraveler.com. Aria Hotel Budapest (scoring 97.94 points) was closely followed by Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge (97.77) on the list. Kempinski Hotel Corvinus placed fifth (96.43), with Corinthia Hotel Budapest (94.81) in sixth.

InterContinental Budapest, Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest, and Budapest Marriott Hotel also made the "Readersʼ Choice Awards" Top 15 list.