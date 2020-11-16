Applications open for 3rd CEE Scaleup Challenge by Vestbee

Bence Gaál

Innovative, fast-growing companies from the CEE region have a chance to win fast track to EUR 1 million investment from Next Road Ventures and many valuable prizes in the third edition of CEE Scaleup Challenge organized by Vestbee, an online matchmaking platform for startups, scaleups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates.

Image by Denphumi / Shutterstock.com

The winners will present their businesses to a number of VC funds, corporates such as InnoEnergy, Earlybird, Credo Ventures, Market One Capital, Speed Investments Iron Wolf Capital, bValue, Tera Ventures, Flashpoint, 212, Sabic, Alfabeat, Engie, PGE Ventures, and EIT Digital.

Selected applicants will get free tools, credits and discounts on different business services provided by the competitionʼs partners.

Some of the prizes include up to USD 25,000 credits on Amazon Web Services, up to 90% discount from HubSpot, or up to EUR 30,000 credits from Stripe. Applicants will also get a unique opportunity to use free business tools from Brand24, Revolut Business, TrustMate, Avisto, HR Hints and receive media coverage and tickets to leading events, from companies like MamStartup, InfoShare, and Webit.

One of the special prizes supported by InnoEnergy, strategic partner of the competition is the invitation to the "InnoEnergy Fast Track to Investment" program dedicated to energy, cleantech, and mobility companies. The selected scaleup will get direct support from InnoEnergy’s network of experts in the areas of technology development, internationalization, business development, mentoring and above that fundraising support.

Application criteria

CEE Scaleup Challenge is looking for companies raising late seed, Pre-Series A, Series A, and beyond that fit within one of the categories of business & ICT, SaaS, AI, analytics, big data, fintech & insurtech, smart cities & home, industry 4.0 & proptech, planet & sustainability, as well as healthcare & wellbeing.

Candidates may apply to the CEE Scaleup Challenge via Vestbee matchmaking platform before November 23.

More information about the challenge and application is available here.