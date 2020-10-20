Application for Scalewayʼs CEE Startup Program open

Bence Gaál

European cloud computing provider Scaleway has launched its Startup Program, focusing on promoting startups from CEE countries, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Scaleway says that it will provide the startups with exclusive access to cloud solutions, technical support, mentoring, media visibility, and various other benefits.

Scaleway offers a number of pioneering solutions in the field of cloud infrastructure for professionals. The company is expanding its operations around the world, and currently serves customers in over 160 countries. It has six data centers located in France, the Netherlands and most recently Poland, providing three availability zones.

The Startup Program by Scaleway was originally launched in June 2020. Each month, they onboard five new startups. As part of the one-year program, selected companies receive EUR 3,000 per month in cloud credits to allow them to fulfil their full potential.

They also benefit from training with mentors in the fields of IT, product development, marketing, and get the opportunity to establish contacts and cooperate within the international startup community.

In the latest edition, running from October 15 to November 15, the company is focusing on CEE - only startups from Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine can apply.

"Startups from CEE have a drive and energy of their new, fresh ecosystems and to choose a European, and still quite new, multicloud solution as a partner makes a lot of sense for them, and it gives great support for us," says Pascal Condamine, head of startup programs at Scaleway.

He also adds that this special edition of the program is a great opportunity for the startups from CEE to join, as they will be competing with a bit of a smaller pool of competitors than usually, as other countries are excluded from this edition.

Application is available via completing the following form: https://bit.ly/CEEapplication

Further information about the program is available here: https://www.scaleway.com/en/startup-program/