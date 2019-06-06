Apple Pay popular with Hungarians

remember me
Hungarian lender OTP Bank launched cashless purchases from Apple Pay in May, with the service becoming an instant hit among Hungarians, news portal hvg.hu reported
The service has attracted more than 60,000 clients, generating 250,000 transactions in the first ten days. OTP said many of the clients are newcomers who opened accounts at the bank to try the new payment service.
Apple’s mobile payment system has been in operation since 2014 all over the world, with a huge success. In its first three days, it gained more than 1 million customers globally, hvg.hu said.
