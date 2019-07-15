Apple co-founder coming to Budapest in October

Bence Gaál

At the invitation of CIB Bank and its parent company Intesa Sanpaolo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will come to Budapest on October 30, speaking at the Novathon 2019 conference alongside other major international players in financial innovation.

Steve Wozniak (photo: Viappy / Shutterstock.com)

The Novathon conference at MOM Sport in Budapest will explore exciting and highly topical issues such as the effect of the smartphone revolution on everyday banking, and what roles will be taken over by AI, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Some of the most important players in the financial sector will also present their innovative solutions. Partners include Mercury Processing Services International, NTT, Asseco, Armundia Group, Reply, Capgemini, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory SpA, and Elcom. The lineup of speakers will be spearheaded by Wozniak, who will share his thoughts and insights on innovation, AI and the future of technology in general.

"Day after day, technological changes bring new challenges into the world of financial institutions, and only those that view these as opportunities and which have a capacity for development can ultimately remain standing," says Maurice Lisi, head of the multichannel and CRM office at Intesa Sanpaolo’s international subsidiary banks division. "The traditional banking model is set to drastically change in the 10 years ahead: bank cards will be replaced by phones, customers will no longer have to go to a branch to consult their banker, and will be able to select from banking offers customized with the help of artificial intelligence. These are the innovations that Intesa Sanpaolo and its subsidiaries – CIB Bank included – bring to customers."

"We are proud to be innovators in the Hungarian market by bringing digital banking solutions – our award-winning mobile application or fully online account-opening and loan application available to new customers through our website – to our customers," adds Tamás Ákos, head of CIB Bank’s retail division. "We would also like to take this event as an opportunity to show that we believe in innovation and continuous development."

Admission to the event is free of charge, but is subject to preliminary registration, which opens in September, with limited availability of places. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information on the opening of registration will be made available on Novathon’s Facebook page.