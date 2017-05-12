Apollo’s dual students start practical training in plant

Christian Keszthelyi

After tackling exams successfully, 22 students who have been involved in Apollo Tyres’ dual education program in cooperation with two Heves County secondary schools, can start their practical training at the Indian manufacturer’s Hungarian plant in Gyöngyöshalász, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday.

Students participating in the dual education program can fulfil the theoretical part of their training either at the József Attila Technical School in Gyöngyös or at the Eötvös József Protestant Education Center in Heves, and afterwards attend practical training in Apollo’s plant.

Training by Apollo started in September, and students will now be exchanging their school desks for machinery in the plant. Up until the end of their studies, the students will receive monthly financial support from Apollo, as part of a “student contract” made with them within the dual education program.

Additionally, Apollo will start a scholarship program, and as part of this, the best students may receive further financial support. Apollo Tyres says it is also committed to help in the students’ professional development, too. For example, working in close cooperation with the schools, Apollo has started tutoring and mentoring pilot programs. Within this, Apollo is supporting students in their studies individually and in teams, and also puts high emphasis on spare time activities and on helping with travel to school, too.

“The biggest challenge of the practical training is to provide an attractive and tangible picture of the future to those entering the training, which gives them a motivation for their studies. Apollo is already a part of their lives; the company offers them a concrete job and a life path. The results of the basic exam also show that we are on a good path along with the schools,” said Tamás Tarnai, head of human resources and corporate support at Apollo Tyres.