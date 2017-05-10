ANY Security Printing to pay HUF 84 per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

ANY Security Printing Company on Tuesday said it will pay a HUF 84 per-share dividend on its registered ordinary shares with nominal value of HUF 98, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The starting date of dividend payment is July 5, 2017.

Shareholders at the companyʼs AGM on April 6 approved the HUF 84 per-share dividend. ANY Security Printing will pay out almost HUF 1.243 billion from its 2016 after-tax profits as dividends.