ANY net income falls to HUF 246 mln on narrowing margin

ANY Security Printing Companyʼs first-quarter net income slipped 37% year-on-year to HUF 246 million as margins narrowed, an earnings report released late yesterday shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Net sales rose 1% to HUF 5.6 billion, but direct cost of sales climbed at a faster rate, increasing 3% to HUF 3.9 bln.
Gross profit slipped a little more than 3% to HUF 1.7 bln.
ANY noted that exports accounted for 43% of revenue in Q1, up from 38% in the base period.
