American Airlines to fly Budapest-Chicago next year

BBJ

American Airlines announced Thursday that it will launch direct seasonal flights between Chicago and Budapest from May 2020. The airline will fly Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners four times a week between May 7 and October 24.

Photo: pexels.com

In addition to its already successfully operating flight from Budapest to Philadelphia, American Airlines will introduce direct flights to and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from May 2020. The flights will be scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with convenient arrivals in Budapest at 11.10 a.m. and departures from the Hungarian capital at 1.10 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce our second flight from Budapest to the U.S.,” Cristián Lizana, Regional Manager – Sales, Central & Eastern Europe, at American Airlines, was cited as saying by dailynewshungary.com. “Chicago is a vibrant city for tourism and commerce and as American Airlines’ Midwest hub, ORD offers hundreds of flights enabling customers traveling from Hungary to reach every corner of the U.S., as well as destinations in Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Traffic between the United States and Hungary has been continuously increasing over the past few years, with some 700,000 passengers flying between the two countries in 2018, according to dailynewshungary.com. The Philadelphia-Budapest flight of American Airlines took off for the first time in the spring of 2018.

In addition, LOT Polish Airlines launched direct flights to Chicago last year, flying twice a week throughout the year. From next year, however, LOT will only operate its Chicago-Budapest flights in the summer timetable period.