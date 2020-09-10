AmCham Hungary, HIPA sign partnership agreement

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) supports the initiative called BSS Hungary (Business Services Sector Hungary) launched by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) with 24 representatives of the business services sector to promote the industry in Hungary, state news wire MTI reports, citing a statement by the two organizations.

HIPA CEO Róbert Ésik

As part of the partnership, HIPA and AmCham launched a joint industry survey, the results of which will be presented at an event titled Business Services Hungary on November 25.

HIPA CEO Róbert Ésik said four investment decisions were taken in connection with the sector in the first half of this year in Hungary, which will create more than 1,100 jobs, in spite of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

There are around 120 business service centers operating in Hungary, employing more than 55,000 people, the statement said.

The collaborating companies will engage in joint communication activities in order to position the industry and will jointly attend university and career orientation events as well as liaise with universities and student organizations.