Alza.hu to open 5,000 sqm showroom in Budapest

MTI – Econews

The local webstore of Czech online retailer Alza.cz will open a 5,000 square-meter showroom in Budapest on Friday, Alza.czʼs business development director Jaromír Řánek said on Wednesday, according to state news agency MTI.

An annual ranking of online retailers in Hungary released in August by market research firm GKI Digital showed alza.hu making its debut in 8th place after only four months of presence on the local market.



Some 1,500 products will be on display in the showroom, which cost almost HUF 650 million to build, Řánek said.

Alza.czʼs revenue in Hungary is expected to reach HUF 10 billion this year, he added.

In the local website Alza.huʼs first year, 2017, the site generated enough sales to make it the eighth biggest online retailer in Hungary, according to data compiled by GKI Digital, published in an annual ranking in August.

Alza.czʼs overall sales reached net EUR 820 mln in 2017, making it the biggest internet retailer in Central and Eastern Europe. It has brick-and-mortar shops in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, but its webshop is available to customers in all European Union countries.