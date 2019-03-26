Alteo raises HUF 2 bln in private placement

MTI – Econews

Listed alternative energy company Alteo on Monday said it raised HUF 2.0 billion with the issue of new shares subscribed in a private placement, state news wire MTI reports.

The 2,985,074 shares were issued at a price of HUF 670 per share.

When it announced plans for the private placement two weeks earlier, Alteo said it sees several attractive renewable energy projects on the domestic market which could require more funding. The total investment required for projects in the investment pipeline is between HUF 7 bln and HUF 10 bln, the company added.