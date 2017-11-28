Almost two-thirds of SMEs plan investments

MTI – Econews

Around 62% of SMEs are planning on investing in the next 12 months, compared to the 50% who had investment plans a year ago, select data from K&H Bankʼs gauge of SME confidence survey published yesterday shows.

A third of companies want to invest in machinery purchases and IT upgrades. Around 26% want to buy vehicles and 19% are planning real estate investments, national news agency MTI reports.

A breakdown by size shows that investment mood is strongest among medium-sized enterprises. Some 91% of these, 66% of small enterprises and just 54% of micro-enterprises plan to make investments.

A sectoral breakdown shows that 72% of industrial SMEs have plans to invest in the next year; the rate is 60% for companies in the service sector, 58% for those in the retail sector and 57% for the agricultural sector.

K&H conducts the SME survey with market researcher GfK Magyarorszag on a quarterly basis. It surveys 500 companies based in Hungary with annual revenue of less than HUF 2 billion. The latest survey was conducted between August 28 and September 12.