Alföldi Tej inaugurates HUF 15 bln plant in Debrecen

MTI – Econews

Hungarian dairy company Alföldi Tej inaugurated a HUF 15 billion cheese and powder plant in Debrecen on Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The government awarded the company a HUF 4.8 bln grant for the investment, which has created 181 jobs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the ceremony.

The plant has capacity to turn out 8,500 tonnes of Trappist and Gouda cheese as well as 7,000 tonnes of powdered products, making it the biggest powder plant in Central Europe, he added.

Alföldi Tej managing director Mónika Rozsás said Gouda cheese produced at the plant would be exported, too. Talks are underway with potential business partners in Japan and China, she added.