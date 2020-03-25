Alföldi Tej assures continued production

Nicholas Pongratz

Production is taking place 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Alföldi Tej Kft. (Alföld Milk) plants in Székesfehérvár (65 km southwest of Budapest) and Debrecen (225 km east), says uzletem.hu.

To keep shelves stocked during the coronavirus epidemic, all of the company’s machines are in operation and all products (fresh and durable milk, Trappista cheese, butter, curd, sour cream, yogurt and cream) are being continuously shipped to its trading partners, Alföldi says.

Since its establishment, the company has only processed milk from Hungarian dairy farmers, and the raw material supply is being continuously provided.

As in the past, the company is prioritizing its supplies to the Hungarian population and, therefore, is producing 100% for the domestic market, uzletem.hu adds.

According to the EMIS.com emerging markets database, Alföldi Tej today has 160 members in 17 counties and covers 25% of the country’s milk production.