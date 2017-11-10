Aldi to start selling discount fuel in Hungary

BBJ

German-owned discount supermarket chain Aldi will start offering cheap vehicle fuel at pumps in the parking lots of its stores in Hungary, Aldi Magyarorszag said today.

Austriaʼs OMV will partner with Aldi to provide the service at unmanned stations. The first self-service pumps will be installed before yearend, according to state news agency MTI.

Szigetszentmiklós and Budaörs, on the outskirts of Budapest, and Sopron, near the border with Austria, will be the first stores to get the fuel service, MTI added. The pumps will be in operation 24-hours a day, even when the adjoining stores close.

Aldi is not the first supermarket chain in Hungary to also operate gas stations. Auchan started selling discount fuel in 2004. Tesco also had its own network of more than 50 filling stations, but in 2009 these were rented out to Shell Hungary Zrt. in a 15-year deal.