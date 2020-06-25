ALDI to extend opening hours around lakes during summer tourist season

Nicholas Pongratz

ALDI will extend the opening hours of its stores around Lake Balaton and Lake Velence, as well as in Hajdúszoboszló (205 km east of Budapest) during the high tourist season, according to uzletem.hu.

Image by Lamography

The retail chain expects more turnover in the shops involved, so it is declaring them "prominent stores" during the summer, where employees will automatically be placed in a higher wage category.

In June, the company’s Balaton network will be expanded with another unit, as the second store of the chain will open in Keszthely (185 km southwest of Budapest).