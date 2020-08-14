ALDI significantly increasing headcount

Nicholas Pongratz

ALDI has announced a significant increase in its headcount in Hungary, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by LaMography

ALDI Hungary Bt. will increase the number of employees in its logistics center in Biatorbágy (20 km east of Budapest) by 50 people with the handover of its new cold store and the number of commercial employees in its network of 145 stores by 100 people.

ALDI International IT Services Kft. (AIIS) will move from Biatorbágy to the capital, to the Budapest ONE office building, and will create another 100 jobs in its IT service centers in Budapest and Pécs (200 km southwest of Budapest).

By the end of the year, the number of ALDI employees in Hungary will increase to almost 4,500, the business website notes.