Albacomp launches project to develop accident detection system

Hungarian IT company Albacomp is undertaking a HUF 1 billion project to develop an aftermarket vehicle accident detection and reporting system, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Albacomp said it won a HUF 679 million European Union grant for the project.
Albacomp is partnering with Budapest University of Technology and Economics and Bay Zoltán Applied Research Nonprofit Ltd. on the development, which it aims to finish in the fall of next year.
