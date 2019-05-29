Airbus Helicopters, state to build parts factory in Gyula

Bence Gaál

Airbus Helicopters and the government of Hungary have announced that they will jointly build a helicopter parts factory in Gyula (195 km southeast of Budapest), with production expected to start in 2021.

Photo: Hans Geel / Shutterstock.com

The factory will be built as a greenfield investment, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The two sides already signed a letter of intent about the project at the end of 2018.

The announcement was made by Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even, alongside Gáspár Maróth, the government commissioner for the national defense industry, defense development, and coordination of armament modernization. The Gyula factory will produce precision components needed for the dynamic parts of the helicopters.

The government will provide the skills necessary for the surface treatment of metals, and a new aviation industry academy will be established to provide a stable supply of professionals to the Airbus plant. The facility will be a joint venture of Airbus and the state, with Airbus possessing the majority of shares. The company will also be responsible for operative control.

“Hungary offers us the opportunity to implement our industrial strategy based on the specialization of our sites and to set up a greenfield aerospace complex according to the most modern industry requirements,” said Even. “We also can rely on a skilled and well-educated workforce. I’m looking forward to welcoming Hungary as a new member of the global Airbus Helicopters family.”