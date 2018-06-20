Airbnb commits to more transparent pricing

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has accepted commitments made by peer-to-peer home stay network Airbnb Ireland to make changes to the way it informs Hungarian speakers about pricing, the GVH said on Tuesday.

The GVH launched a procedure against Airbnb in October 2016 on suspicion that information on pricing it provided to consumers was misleading. Airbnb has committed to display on its Hungarian website the total price of lodging, including cleaning fees and fees for additional guests, once customers enter the dates of their planned stay, national news agency MTI reported.

Airbnb has promised to display a message before customers enter the dates of their stay saying that the full price will be calculated after they enter the dates and number of guests. Airbnb must also note in the message that the price could be raised further by tourism taxes.

Airbnb has also promised to fix discrepancies resulting from exchange rate calculations and rounding. The company has 120 days to show it has fulfilled its commitments.